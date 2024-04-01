Canadian Contractor

The Hammer Episode #43: What’s Coming in NBC 2025? – Fenestration edition

Terry Adamson, technical director for Fenestration Canada, joins The Hammer to preview the proposed changes to the National Building Code related to window and doors. Wider door openings for accessibility…tighter air tightness…solar heat gain requirements…upper storey window fall protection…glazing guard loads…it’s all here in an information-dense download.

