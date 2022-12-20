WSIB launches suite of new online services

The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) will be launching new online services to make access to claims, payment status and information on approved benefits available to workers in Ontario. The new services will give 24/7 access to users starting in January.

“We are making improvements that will save businesses time, money, and make Ontario a safer place to work,” said Jeffery Lang, WSIB President and CEO. “Our goal is to ensure the people and businesses we serve feel supported and valued and that we make it as easy as possible to work with us.”

Business owners will also be able to report and pay their WSIB premiums through online banking, and access account statements and claim files through its online portal. In addition to the online services, the WISB has also extended its phone hours for claim-related support.

“These improvements are part of a deliberate effort to bring generational change to the WSIB,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “People who are injured or fall ill at work should have the confidence they will get the help they need as quickly as possible and our government is making that happen. In recognition of the rising cost of living, I’m pleased to share that benefit payments will also be increasing by more than six per cent in 2023, as we build a stronger Ontario that leaves no one behind.”

The WSIB is also partnering with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to allow customers to report and pay their premiums through the CRA online platform at the same time they complete their taxes. This additional report and payment option is anticipated to be available in 2023.

