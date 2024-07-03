‘I want Ontario workers to build this great province:’ Ontario Labour Minister on Hamilton investment

On July 2, 2024, the Ontario government announced its investment of $3.6 million through the Skills Development Fund (SDF) for Hamilton, Ont.

These investments will provide free training for 3,800 apprentices to prepare them for in-demand trades jobs such as welding, millwright and electrical trades. This training will also be provided to jobseekers, youth, women, recent immigrants and Indigenous peoples in Hamilton.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 105 is receiving $2,388,405 for two training projects to help a total of 80 unemployed or underemployed, disadvantaged or underrepresented people gain entry-level electrical skills and safety training.

The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 1916 (operating as Millwright Local 1916) is receiving $797,953 for a project to provide 125 millwrights, apprentices and journeypersons with training on the latest technology used on jobsites.

International Association of Bridge, Structural and Ornamental Iron Workers Local 736 is receiving $178,460 for a project to help up to 50 ironworker apprentices.

United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 1916 (operating as Millwright Local 1916) is receiving $248,338.86 for a project to build a new mezzanine level to improve Local 1916’s existing training centre in Hamilton. Up to 3,545 members are expected to benefit from the increased training capability over the next six years in construction millwright and industrial mechanic trades. This will include women and Indigenous peoples in Hamilton.

“To build the infrastructure we need across Ontario is a $190 billion investment. It’s not going to happen overnight because we need the men and women in trades to build it,” says Labour Minister David Piccini.

Piccini is optimistic that this investment will make a difference. He also reiterates the importance of underrepresented and disadvantaged groups that will be supported through the IBEW program.

“That’s our path to filling the gap. Offering Ontarians of every background, in particular, underrepresented groups, an opportunity.”

Piccini suggests more skilled-trade investments will be announced across major Ontario cities. “We’ll be making a number of other announcements.”