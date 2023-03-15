Home Depot names new executive vice president of merchandising

William 'Billy' Bastek, a 33-year veteran of the home improvement specialty retailer, has been appointed to the position.

The Home Depot has named William “Billy” Bastek executive vice president of merchandising, effective immediately.

Bastek replaces Jeff Kinnaird, who has decided to leave The Home Depot.

Bastek is a 33-year veteran of The Home Depot and has served in several leadership positions across the merchandising organization. Most recently, he was senior vice president of hardlines, where he was responsible for merchandising and marketing strategies for the hardware and garden departments. Prior to that role, he was merchandising vice president (MVP) of hardware and tools, where he oversaw the growth and transformation of the power tools and automotive departments in stores and online.

“Billy is an experienced merchant, leader and mentor who is known for his innovative approach to merchandising, transforming The Home Depot’s product assortment and bringing incredible value to our customers,” said Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO of The Home Depot. “We’re fortunate to have a talented bench of senior leaders like Billy, as well as future leaders across the company, and I look forward to working with him in his new and expanded role.”

Advertisement

Bastek began his career in 1989 at HD Supply, formerly known as Maintenance Warehouse, which was originally acquired by the company in 1997. He has held various roles of increasing responsibility, including global product merchant, senior merchant, divisional merchandise manager and MVP for building materials.