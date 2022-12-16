Helly Hansen construction pants

The Oxford 4X Pant from Helly Hansen comes in three formats: construction, work and cargo. Designed for men, the pants feature four-way stretch material rather than the two-way stretch material used in earlier designs by the company. With the four-way stretch, the fabric will move both crosswise and lengthwise, allowing for unrestricted movement at all times.

The construction version of the pant also features access to the kneepad pockets from the outside, to simplify adjustment or insertion of kneepads, as well integrated hanging, reinforced tool bag pockets. The pants also have plastic-covered metal buttons, reflective details, and reinforcement fabric at knee and bottom hem.

