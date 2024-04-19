Sika and Roofmart Inc. sign Canada-wide distribution agreement

Roofmart Inc. and Sika Canada Inc. have signed a Canada-wide distribution agreement for all Sika roofing product lines, including Sarnafil® and Sikaplan® PVC membranes, Sikalastic® liquid-applied membranes and Hydrotech membrane and accessories.

As part of this partnership, Roofmart and Sika will work together to provide market access to Sika roofing products in all regions. Design work, specifications, technical sales and technical site services will continue to be supplied by Sika Canada Inc. Sika will work in conjunction with Roofmart on securing projects, project specifications and quotations to ensure a seamless process for all our clients. It is important to note that Roofmart will assume all logistics, deliveries, and all site requirements.

Sika and its clients will gain top quality site services and logistical support with improved access for all Sika products across the country through the Roofmart network.

This partnership will start immediately, and coordination of efforts will start in earnest as of April 15, 2024. Sika will communicate directly with all its clients on existing and future products to ensure that all are guaranteed the same level of expectation and reliability of service.