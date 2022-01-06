Valspar releases 2022 Colours of the Year

Today, paint and coatings brand Valspar, announces its 2022 Colours of the Year with 12 trend-worthy and forward-thinking natural shades that evoke warmth, calm and comfort. With this palette, Valspar seeks to empower consumers to think positively about the future while creating spaces in their homes that provide solace and a comfortable feeling in the present.

When forecasting the 2022 Colours of the Year, the colour experts at Valspar observed global lifestyle trends that encompass culture, media, fashion, design, food, and technology. A home’s appearance can directly impact a person’s mindset and this year’s colours have been selected to bring a sense of soothing tranquility to the walls, ultimately blending the safety of the home with the calmness a beautiful shade of paint can bring.

“Colours can power moods, energizing us with confidence, strength, and curiosity – allowing us to express ourselves with colour anywhere – whether it be a full room, an accent wall, trim or furniture,” said Sue Kim, Valspar Colour Marketing Manager. “Valspar’s 2022 Colours of the Year provide consumers a wide range of naturally based warm colours that will not only help calm the nerves and boost the mood but also provide a confidence in what the future may hold.”

Valspar’s 2022 Colours of The Year help take the guesswork out of colour selection, so that consumers can easily navigate DIY projects and take charge of their physical spaces, to help foster their best mental space. No need to completely redesign a room when a fresh coat of paint can make it feel like a new space and improve the mindfulness of those who use it.

Each of the 12 Colours of the Year cultivate a sense of calm and comfort that creates the ideal backdrop for an optimistic outlook on what’s to come. Valspar has curated these 12 trending hues to include a range of shades that provide flexibility and can be incorporated into existing design elements of the home.

For the third year in a row, the 12 Valspar Colours of the Year were photographed in people’s homes, giving the colours and images an aesthetic that represents the lifestyles of today’s paint buyer.

The 2022 Colours of the Year