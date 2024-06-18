What is next for Saint-Gobain and Bailey: an Insider Take with Julie Bonamy

In April of 2024, one of the oldest building product manufacturers in the world, Saint-Gobain, acquired Canadian manufacturer, The Bailey Group of Companies.

Founded in Paris, France, in 1665, Saint-Gobain has become an international construction materials giant. Ontario-based Bailey has been working in conjunction with Saint-Gobain for 12 years, before the acquisition.

According to Saint-Gobain’s news release, the acquisition cost $880 million. “As part of the pending acquisition, Saint-Gobain will also complete the purchase of the remaining equity and assets of its decade-long ceiling grid manufacturing joint venture with Bailey.”

Julie Bonamy, CEO of Saint-Gobain Canada, explains that sustainability and creating eco-friendly houses for Canadians are at the top of the company’s priority. “We want to do is to bring high value-added solutions to our customers,” says Bonamy. She also reiterates the importance of sustainable construction worldwide, but more specifically in Canada. “We want every Canadian to have a home.”

Regarding Saint-Gobain’s strategy regarding Bailey and the Canadian market, Bonamy explains that the company has invested more than four billion dollars in Canada. “We believe it‘s a growing market,” says Bonamy, who foresees many growth opportunities for both companies in Canada.

As for Bailey itself, not much will change concerning production and manufacturing. “It’s business as usual,” says Bonamy. The Bailey management team is staying in their current positions and will be working collaboratively alongside Saint-Gobain.

Bonamy reiterates the importance of a sustainable work environment and company. To her, it’s vital that Saint-Gobain prioritizes caring for the planet by removing carbon dioxide b from the environment through its products and eco-friendly practices. According to Bonamy, Saint-Gobain’s principles as a company motivate her to prevail in the industry. A female CEO in a primarily male-dominated industry, Bonamy emphasizes the significance of diversity at Saint-Gobain. “Our company has a service and a vision,” says Bonamy. “I am very proud to wake up in the morning and work.”