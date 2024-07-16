Festool unveils new drywall sander for the modern professional

Ottawa-based manufacturer of durable power tool solutions, Festool has released new sanding, guiderail and abrasive solutions designed to meet the needs of drywallers, painters, woodworkers and remodelers. The Planex LHS 2-M Drywall Sander (Planex M), FS 1400/2-KP Guide Rail Starter Set and two abrasive combo kits are set to enhance efficiency and improve finish results on the jobsite and in the shop.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the Planex M is a testament to Festool’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design,” said Philip Strnad, marketing director at Festool. “We recognize the physical demands of sanding. That’s why we’ve focused on creating a tool that offers ease-of-use, excellent surface quality, and reduces strain.”