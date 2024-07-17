WD-40 debuts new precision pen

Combining precision and performance, WD-40 introduces its new precision pen to the Canadian market.

Crafted with insights from end users, the WD-40 Precision Pen presents a compact and portable design, delivering the Original WD-40 formula with controlled flow and pinpoint precision. Ideal for tight spaces across projects of all sizes, the WD-40 Precision Pen transitions from home to the jobsite, workshop wherever the task leads.

“Everyone knows the iconic blue and yellow can with the little red top that was created 70 years ago –but WD-40 Brand continues to innovate and the WD-40 Precision Pen is an example,” said Sheree Yoon, brand and digital marketing manager.