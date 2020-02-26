Opinion: It’s like maggots on decaying corpses

Last week, we ran a press release from Skills Ontario that aimed to debunk myths about skilled trades.

Well, Questo — as he is wont to do — took exception to this list of myths, arguing that the agency missed the most important one of all. We’ll let his rant speak for itself…

Dear, Skills Ontario CEO Ian Howcroft,

REALITY CHECK, SHOULD BE THE FIRST ONE.

You forget the biggest reality of all or was it intended to be concealed?

The bogus agencies and bogus licenses/bogus permits on the trades people to operate their carries.

So you know that for sure, but rather not saying, right? Convenient ins’t it?

The biggest reality in the skills trades in Ontario are: Too many none for profit organizations acting as salesman of trades licenses. Can be compared with maggots on decaying corpses.

They love to be in control of someone’s legal trade license, making that look like not legit. Make trades people looking like criminals to operate.

You either buy our so called license or face demise. The MTCU license is the one (that has) international value. All others are nothing but legalized robbery, extortion, coercion, cunning.

It’s a shameful collection services.

It’s a fundamental human rights violation. Free to operate on his/her carries without any form of extortion barriers.

No matter if legislation was passed to obtain the coercive license in exchange for a payment. It became unlawful from the start. Unless it was on the free voluntary vote for the benefit of the trades, whatever skills direction. When and where did these votes take place?

The Ontario trades people became specific targets, for extortion (discrimination on a specific trade’s skills for extortion).

That’s the reality.

Furthermore, coercive licenses are direct intimidation, a threat, unlawful, posed as real. Can be viewed as fraud or criminal intent to obtain funds with unnecessary oversight. Using none for profit organizations as the scape goat (SCAMS).

And after you have all these bogus licenses, you still have to apply for permits.

What should the point be in the trades?

Take your so called licenses, from ESA/ECRA, (LEC) TSAA, OCOT and all others, go to Europe and other countries. Show these licenses to apply for your job carrier? See if you obtain any credit for them to work? All these licenses will be thrown into the trashcan, so much value, huh?

If you show the MTCU certificate and license then you can work. Can you see the difference?

When all the garbage coercive licenses and permits, to operate, are thrown into the garbage can where they belong, then Ontario may indeed have a big flow on the trades people.

The dignity they all deserve.