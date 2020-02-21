Canadian Contractor
I am terrified…

February 18, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Several years back, reader Dean Kadikoff wondered when Canada started turning into a communist dictatorship based on what happened to a drywaller thanks to the WSIB.

Every couple of years, it seems this discussion thread is revitalized and, thanks to Mike Muschik, it’s back in the spotlight again.

I am terrified by what I see happening to Canada with anti free speech laws and banning some books. Canada is seriously at communist doorsteps (and) unless the Canadian people wake up, Canada will become a communist country. I am 52 years old and the changes I have seen in Canada since 2015 are very disturbing.

Contractor Nation, do you agree or disagree with this line of thinking?

2 Comments » for I am terrified…
  1. Frank says:
    February 21, 2020 at 12:20 pm

    I disagree, but his points are noted, and we should not take away his right to be concerned.

  2. Rene Michaud says:
    February 25, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    I would like to hear what Dr. Jordan Peterson would have to say on this subject! I am sure we all should listen closely.

