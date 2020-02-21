February 18, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Several years back, reader Dean Kadikoff wondered when Canada started turning into a communist dictatorship based on what happened to a drywaller thanks to the WSIB.

Every couple of years, it seems this discussion thread is revitalized and, thanks to Mike Muschik, it’s back in the spotlight again.

I am terrified by what I see happening to Canada with anti free speech laws and banning some books. Canada is seriously at communist doorsteps (and) unless the Canadian people wake up, Canada will become a communist country. I am 52 years old and the changes I have seen in Canada since 2015 are very disturbing.

Contractor Nation, do you agree or disagree with this line of thinking?