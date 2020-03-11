CHBA names finalists for 2020 National Awards for Housing Excellence

March 11, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) recently unveiled the finalists for the 2020 National Awards for Housing Excellence, which recognizes outstanding work both in new housing and in renovations.

All told, the CHBA gives out 11 awards in the home renovation category. There’s also a major award for Renovation Excellence, so contractors have plenty of hardware to compete for.

The following are the finalists for the various renovation awards.

Kitchen – under $70,000

Keystone Ridge Developments Ltd., Toronto, ON: “Condo Kitchen in The Sky”

Paine Construction and Design, Kelowna, BC: “McKinley Residence” with Stirling Woodworks

Platinum Group of Companies, Surrey, BC: “Harvest at Bose Farm”

Reborn Renovations, Calgary, AB: “Crestridge for GOLD”

Revelstoke Custom Homes and Renovations, Ottawa, ON: “Ortona Transformation”

Kitchen – $70,000 to $100,000

Clay Construction Inc., Langley, BC: “Blue Horizon”

Harwood Design Builders Ltd., Winnipeg, MB: “The Ultimate Entertainment Centre”

OakWood, Ottawa, ON: “Every Angle”

Tavan Developments Ltd., Vancouver, BC: “Family Living”

Ultimate Homes and Renovations, Calgary, AB: “Modern Walnut Kitchen Transformation”

Kitchen – Over $100,000

BayLoch Homes, Calgary, AB: “Modern Country Kitchen” with Legacy Kitchens

Empire Custom Homes, Calgary, AB: “Bespoke Kitchen Renovation”

Marino General Contracting Ltd., Vancouver, BC: “Georgia Street above the Georgia Strait”

My House Design/Build/Team Ltd., Surrey, BC: “Dramatic Lines”

Vicky’s Homes Inc., Edmonton, AB: “Edmonton-Donsdale Kitchen Renovation”

Bathroom

ARTium Design Build, Ottawa, ON: “Timeless for Two”

Enzo Design Build Inc., West Vancouver, BC: “Ocean Drop”

Lagois Design·Build·Renovate, North Gower, ON: “Master Oasis”

Marvel Pro Contracting & Renovations Ltd., Kelowna, BC: “Luxury Masculine Retreat” with Epic Electric, Hannah Katey Interior Design, and Red Giant Mechanical

Vicky’s Homes Inc., Edmonton, AB: “Edmonton-Donsdale Ensuite Renovation”

Any Space

Bachly Construction, Oakville, ON: “Beaumont Hideaway”

Bachly Construction, Oakville, ON: “Beaumont Wine Cellar”

Just Basements, Ottawa, ON: “Loads of Fun”

My House Design/Build/Team Ltd., Surrey, BC: “Mid Century Revival”

Vicky’s Homes Inc., Edmonton, AB: “Edmonton-Donsdale Greatroom Renovation”

Exterior

Allenbrook Homes Ltd., Calgary, AB: “Kelvin Grove Exterior”

BayLoch Homes, Calgary, AB: “Sombre Elegance”

My House Design/Build/Team Ltd., Surrey, BC: “Skaha Vista”

Ultimate Homes and Renovations, Calgary, AB: “Inner City Outdoor Living Retreat”

Ultimate Homes and Renovations, Calgary, AB: “Outdoor Living on ‘Hole 9’”

Whole Home – under $150,000

Enzo Design Build Inc., West Vancouver, BC: “Ocean Drop”

OakWood, Ottawa, ON: “Rich Textures”

Revelstoke Custom Homes & Renovations, Ottawa, ON: “Overlake Overhaul”

Revelstoke Custom Homes & Renovations, Ottawa, ON: “Renfrew”

Whole Home – $150,000 to $300,000

LIDA Homes Inc., Victoria, BC: “Chic Rustica” with Java Designs

MAC Renovations, Victoria, BC: “Cordova Bay Elegence [sic]”

Paine Construction and Design, Kelowna, BC: “McKinley Residence” with Stirling Woodworks

Platinum Group of Companies, Surrey, BC: “Harvest at Bose Farm”

Tavan Developments Ltd., Vancouver, BC: “Family Living”

Whole Home – $300,001 to $500,000

Alair Homes Barrie, Barrie, ON: “Highland”

Ardington + Associates Design Inc., Ottawa, ON: “Beyond The Pale”

Concord Homes, Kingston, ON: “Hilltop Haven”

My House Design/Build/Team Ltd., Surrey, BC: “Creekside Glamour”

Ultimate Homes and Renovations, Calgary, AB: “Golf Course Living”

Whole Home – $500,001 to $1 million

Concord Homes, Kingston, ON: “Rags to Riches”

Coulson Design Build Inc., Amherstburg, ON: “French Country Makeover”

Oke Woodsmith Building Systems Inc., Grand Bend, ON: “Transformation of Tradition”

Sanchez Homes, Manotick, ON: “Ottawa South Heritage balanced with Contemporary Needs”

The Gatti Group Corp., Mississauga, ON: “Urban Cottage”

Whole Home – over $1 million

Bachly Construction, Oakville, ON: “Beaumont Manor”

Fairmont Properties Ltd., Aurora, ON: “Red Brick Mansion”

Marino General Contracting Ltd., Vancouver, BC: “Serenity”

My House Design/Build/Team Ltd., Surrey, BC: “Skaha Vista”

Paine Construction and Design, Kelowna, BC: “Sheerwater Renovation”

Well, in looking at this list, one thing is quite clear. In addition to obviously doing some great work, in order to win an award you need to be able to name your project in the most flowery way imaginable, probably choosing a name inspired by movies on the W Network.