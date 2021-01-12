Canadian Contractor

Orr named to Order of Canada


January 12, 2021
By CBC

CBC Saskatchewan

A Saskatoon engineer who was a key driver in energy efficiency and conservation in homes is being made a member of the Order of Canada on Friday. Harold Orr was part of a team that put together the Saskatchewan Conservation House project back in 1977, during an acute energy crisis. The team from the Saskatchewan Research Council was tasked with building a solar house that could withstand Saskatchewan’s cold winters and hot summers.

See Canadian Contractor’s tribute to Orr on page 26 of our April 2018 issue.

Full story

 

