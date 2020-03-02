The struggle to hire qualified workers

March 2, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

We recently ran an article discussing the current landscape of the industry in British Columbia, specifically how the skills shortage was becoming an increasing issue.

This prompted the following response from Robin, who is clearly experiencing a similar challenge:

We are a plumbing company located in Ontario, and we have been trying to hire an additional journeyman/woman since August of last year… offering higher wages than our competitors, company paid benefits and a very flexible schedule… no bites – unless you count the hundreds of resumes from India and Africa. The other plumbing companies in our area are having the same trouble we are… it is bad enough we need to revise our business plan/model if we don’t find qualified workers soon.

Contractor Nation, are you experiencing the same types of issues when seeking help?