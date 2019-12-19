Canadian Contractor
News

Do you have what it takes?

The hunt is on for on-air contractors for future HGTV program

Print this page

December 19, 2019 by Rob Blackstien

How would you like to a chance to convince somehow how much you’d like to be a star?

Well, now’s your chance.

Scott Brothers Entertainment, the company that brings you HGTV home reno television shows like Property Brothers, Forever Home and Brother vs. Brother, has put out a call for talent.

Wanted: Canadian licensed contractors who want an on-air position in a future HGTV production. You should be outgoing and knowledgeable, not shy on camera and great with people.

Their official criteria is:

  • Must be a fully licensed contractor;
  • Comfortable speaking about construction on camera;
  • Very personable, opinionated and great with people; and
  • Must be over 18 years of age.

Fit the bill? Apply here. Oh, and when you become a big star, just don’t forget about your friends at Canadian Contractor.

Print this page


Related

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.