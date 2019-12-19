Do you have what it takes?
The hunt is on for on-air contractors for future HGTV program
December 19, 2019 by Rob Blackstien
How would you like to a chance to convince somehow how much you’d like to be a star?
Well, now’s your chance.
Scott Brothers Entertainment, the company that brings you HGTV home reno television shows like Property Brothers, Forever Home and Brother vs. Brother, has put out a call for talent.
Wanted: Canadian licensed contractors who want an on-air position in a future HGTV production. You should be outgoing and knowledgeable, not shy on camera and great with people.
Their official criteria is:
- Must be a fully licensed contractor;
- Comfortable speaking about construction on camera;
- Very personable, opinionated and great with people; and
- Must be over 18 years of age.
Fit the bill? Apply here. Oh, and when you become a big star, just don’t forget about your friends at Canadian Contractor.
