Mike Holmes encourages youth to consider the trades

March 4, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Mike Holmes, who often raises the ire of the industry, is using his pulpit for good in his most recent missive, encouraging young people to consider a career in the trades.

It’s a message we obviously stand behind, but don’t get us wrong — even in delivering a popular viewpoint, Holmes still comes as irritating. For instance, he shows tremendous humility in writing: “I’m lucky that two of my three kids decided to join me in the trades — but not every kid has the advantage of their dad being Mike Holmes.”

This almost makes us wish that Holmes had sired us!

Well, at the very least, we can’t see many contractors having an issue with Holmes this time. But, as always, feel free to use the comments below to correct us if we’re wrong.