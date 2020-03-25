Covid-19: “The situation is fluid”

Further to Steve Payne’s article about the Covid-19 crisis, Ben Polley provided some important updates:

Thanks for touching base, Steve. The situation is fluid though here are more updates from our own outreach:

At present Dufferin County (which provides building inspections/plans review in areas in which we work such as Mono Twp) continues to operate as does Wellington-Centre (which covers Elora and Fergus, just north of Guelph), with both permit review and inspection services continuing. City of Hamilton permit review services are still active (from home) but inspections are not at present available (though we hear that this may resume shortly).

Sadly, places like Guelph and Kitchener, where we also have active projects, are not even providing permit review services (one would think they would be capable of having a work-from-home plan for such activity) presently, which brings most of this work to a halt.