Covid-19 and contractors, March 27 news roundup

The latest relevant contractor-related Covid-19 information

March 27, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

Alberta is still mulling which sectors will be deemed essential, and whether it will follow Ontario’s lead of including construction among its list.

British Columbia has included construction in its non-health essential service providers category, meaning projects can continue — if they comply with health orders.

Could the pandemic prompt us into a bartering system, in which, for instance, restaurant gift cards are used to pay for renovation work?

Here’s more worker backlash over construction being deemed an essential service.

Workers may walk off the site if they feel it’s unsafe for them.

