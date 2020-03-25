Canadian Contractor Covid-19 Central
Read all our latest news about how the pandemic is affecting our industry
March 25, 2020 by Rob Blackstien
With the Covid-19 pandemic now dominating our daily lives, Canadian Contractor will devote this space to links to all our updates on the situation as it pertains to the contracting industry.
Here is our initial reaction to the situation, with comments from a variety of contractors on the front lines:
Covid-19 and contractors, March 25 news roundup
Covid-19 and Canadian contractors: Life after the biggest Change Order of all time
