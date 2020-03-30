Covid-19 and contractors, March 30 news roundup

March 30, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

In response to the pandemic, Passive House has stepped up its online learning.

BILD stands behind Ontario’s decision to deem construction an essential service.

Rescon has released a best practices guide to help the industry through these challenging times.

Similarly, ConstructConnect has put together a very useful guide about how contractors and subs should respond to the pandemic.

Are industry supply chains the next to get hit by Covid-19 issues?

Contractor Nation, we are counting on you for frontline reports about what’s happening on the ground, so please keep your comments and observations coming!