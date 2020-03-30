Canadian Contractor
News

Covid-19 and contractors, March 30 news roundup

Passive House takes active action because of the pandemic

Print this page

March 30, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

In response to the pandemic, Passive House has stepped up its online learning.

BILD stands behind Ontario’s decision to deem construction an essential service.

Rescon has released a best practices guide to help the industry through these challenging times.

Similarly, ConstructConnect has put together a very useful guide about how contractors and subs should respond to the pandemic.

Are industry supply chains the next to get hit by Covid-19 issues?

Contractor Nation, we are counting on you for frontline reports about what’s happening on the ground, so please keep your comments and observations coming!

Print this page


Related

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.