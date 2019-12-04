Canadian Contractor
News

Fasten-ating, Part 3

ITW contest runners-up

Print this page

December 4, 2019 by canadiancontractor

We’ve got another of the ITW “Show us your project” contest runners-up today. Previously, we ran the winning entry and this runner up.

As part of a second phase project for an existing Eurodale client, we used GRK fasteners to create a wonderful family connection to the rear yard. The home, which was fully renovated a couple of years prior, was underutilizing the beautiful ravine setting in the back. A sloping yard and an old and poorly designed deck created a barrier to the view and access to the gorgeous property. A new deck with built in BBQ, beverage cooler and pergola provided space to entertain. Glass railings ensured a seamless view.

Brendan Charters
Eurodale Developments Inc.


canadiancontractor

canadiancontractor

Canadian Contractor is the independent voice of residential renovators and home builders everywhere in Canada.
All posts by
Print this page


Related

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.