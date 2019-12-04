Fasten-ating, Part 3

December 4, 2019 by canadiancontractor

We’ve got another of the ITW “Show us your project” contest runners-up today. Previously, we ran the winning entry and this runner up.

As part of a second phase project for an existing Eurodale client, we used GRK fasteners to create a wonderful family connection to the rear yard. The home, which was fully renovated a couple of years prior, was underutilizing the beautiful ravine setting in the back. A sloping yard and an old and poorly designed deck created a barrier to the view and access to the gorgeous property. A new deck with built in BBQ, beverage cooler and pergola provided space to entertain. Glass railings ensured a seamless view.

Brendan Charters

Eurodale Developments Inc.